In keeping with Carmel tradition, Overall Excellence and Outstanding Academic Performance were acknowledged at the O Grade ceremony which was organized to honor the students of Grades IX-XII and was graced by H.E Adarsh Swaika, Ambassador of India.

Presiding over the function as Chief Guest, His Excellency was accompanied by Ms. Anchita Kethwas, Second Secretary, Indian Embassy, Kuwait and Mr. Ankit Kumar, of Mughal Mahal Group and proud alumni of Carmel. Also in attendance, were the Principals of the Indian Schools in Kuwait, benefactors, parents, teachers and students.

The program commenced with the National Anthems of both Kuwait and India, followed by the traditional Lighting of the Lamp and Prayer seeking the blessings of the Almighty.

Principal, Sr Christy Maria delivered the welcome address and felicitated the dignitaries with potted plants.

H.E. Adarsh Swaika, in his address, spoke of the importance of following dreams and encouraged the students to achieve theirs through hard work and dedication. His words resonated the theme of the day, “Every move must have a Purpose”.

Medals, Certificates of Merit and Cash Prizes were presented by the Mughal Mahal Group to the toppers of the CBSE Board Examination 2022-23, while Founder Prizes were awarded for excellence in both curricular and co-curricular categories.

The audience was treated to a great blend of song, dance, and Mime that were literal treats for the senses. The Carmel canaries enthralled with their mellifluous voices while the dancing divas got the young ones ready to move to the groove.

‘Daughters of India’– a hair-raising, performance celebrating Women Power evoked both, a feeling of patriotism and a deep sense of empowerment as it showcased not only the achievements of the girls of India – justifying the Beti Bachao program – but also feminine tenacity.

The Program culminated with a Vote of Thanks by the Head Boy and Head Girl and a heart-warming rendition of the Carmel Anthem by the rocking Carmel musicians and students.