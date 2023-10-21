By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Berry Blast, popular for its refreshing drinks launched Tuesday its Asian dishes to the public. Two Filipino chefs designed and created its menu “Far from ordinary tastes” a collection of popular Filipino delicacies and soon to add to its menu handpicked Asian favorites.

In a brief interview with the consultant Ryan Melo of BSI Innovations mentioned that the preliminaries such as food tastings were essential to ensure that the dishes picked were not derived from what he called “ordinary”. “Presentations may vary but taste has to be unmatched, and this will make Berry Blast dishes different and exemplary” added Melo.

Berry Blast is located on the basement of The Walk Mall, strategically located overlooking the mall’s ice-skating rink, along Salem Mubarak Street in Salmiyah. Deliveries are currently available call: 99408815.