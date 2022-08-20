Alif Perfumes, Kuwait’s leading perfume marketer, launched “Alif Perfume Mall” at Al Rai Lulu Mall, Kuwait last week.

Ambassador of Bhutan to Kuwait H.E. Mr. Chitem Tensin, inaugurated the mall in the presence of Lulu International Director Mr.Mohammed Harris, Mr.Abdullah Farhan Al Wanyan, Mr.Hamud Ahmed Jija Al Mutairi, Kyrgyzstan Attache Mr.Nurma Khammat Kanimkulov, Alif Perfume Mall General Manager Mr.Siraj Eranhikkal and Alif Perfume Partners.

Apart from all international brands a full range of Ajmal, Swiss Arabia, Haramain, Rasasi perfumes are available at Alif Perfume Mall.

Alif perfume mall is spread over 1,000 square feet area and has a very large collection of reputed international brands.