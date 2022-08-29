Adel Al Awadhi, Chairman and Rehan Chogle, Director, of Kuwait based Al Awadhi Group led a top-level delegation from Kuwait on a recent visit to Samsung Headquarters in Suwon, Korea, to meet Lee Jae-Yong Vice Chairman & CEO, Alex Lim, President – MENA and Seong Hyun Lee, President – GCC, of Samsung Electronics along with other senior executives.

The delegation also met with senior Samsung counterparts and enjoyed productive discussions about a number of business opportunities.

The meeting was aimed at discussing enterprise mobility and display solutions for Ministries and major corporations, as well as future developments in the country.