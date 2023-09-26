The Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) is an esteemed international conference that witnesses participation from all around the world. This annual event allows delegates and provides a platform for students to engage in diplomatic discussions, understand global issues, and hone their negotiation and public speaking skills. The 2023 HMUN was hosted from August 12–15 at the Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Park, Bengaluru, India.

The FAIPS team comprised of 22 delegates meticulously screened from scores of interested participants was accompanied by Ms Suneetha Nakka, In charge-MUN and Ms Subbulatha, HOD Physical Education Department –FAIPS. The Conference was held over nine exciting committees and four days of intense debate to bring home a total of six prestigious awards for the school. The double delegation of Muhammed Rayhaan and Johan Varghese Sajan of grade XII, broke School, national, and Middle Eastern records as the first students to win a coveted Best Delegate award of the conference, representing India in DISEC. Karthik Gopalkrishnan (Individual delegation) of grade XII received Outstanding Delegate award in Medici Mania. Joshua Jomilal, of the WHO committee representing Norway, received an honorable mention. The title of diplomatic commendation was presented to Valliammai Subramanian of the World Bank committee representing Norway and to Shreyash Mohapatra of the UNHRC committee representing Norway.

HMUN India 2023 exceeded our expectations by nurturing diplomatic skills and allowing the students to interact with fellow delegates from all around while igniting a passion for global problem-solving among its diverse participants. All the participants and award winners along with the faculty advisors were congratulated by the Principal, Mr. Ravi Ayanoli who holds great fervor towards MUN and constantly encourages students to enhance skills of communication, diplomacy and negotiation.