THE TIMES KUWAIT REPORT

In collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UN Coordinator Office in Kuwait together with the embassies of the United Kingdom and Canada announced recently the launch of the second season of the ‘Young Ambassadors’ program. The youth initiative, which aims to equip young nationals with essential diplomatic skills, involved the participation of several diplomatic entities.

Gada Eltahir, representative of the UN Secretary-General in Kuwait, emphasized that the Young Ambassadors program goes beyond being a platform, it serves as a route for change and progress. She highlighted the responsibility to protect future generations and address climate issues effectively.

Titled ‘Climate Action: Justice and Climate Diplomacy’, the second season of the Young Ambassadors program spans five months and includes the participation of 34 students aged 15 to 18 from various schools in Kuwait. Ms. Eltahir noted that the program seeks to prepare a new generation that is conscious of effective climate diplomacy, and in fostering environmental awareness in society.

1 of 6

Speaking on the occasion, Canadian Ambassador H.E. Aliya Mawani highlighted the program’s objective of creating effective advocates for a fair and just world. She stressed that climate change is a global challenge that requires collective efforts. Emphasizing the global nature of climate change, she highlighted the need for diplomatic tools to effect change through exchange of ideas and mutual relations.

For her part, British Ambassador, H.E. Belinda Lewis, commented on the positive outcomes of the Young Ambassadors initiative, and underlined its role in building trust and in expanding the experiences of participating youth.

The Young Ambassadors, selected from 81 applicants, will be assigned to various embassies in Kuwait and UN organizations’ offices. They will engage in meetings, activities, and regular gatherings until the program concludes in March next year, ensuring maximum benefit from this promising initiative.