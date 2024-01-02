ABCK AmCham Kuwait supported the Fintech Kuwait Conference, organized and hosted by GM Events at the Grand Hyatt Kuwait. A pivotal event convening key players in the financial technology sector. The conference provided a platform for industry leaders to share insights, innovations, and engage in collaborative discussions that are instrumental in shaping the future of finance and technology in Kuwait.

Throughout the first day of the conference, the conference showcased a series of insightful sessions. These included a panel discussion on “Driving Customer Experience and Engagement,” which delved into leveraging technology for user-friendly, convenient, and end-to-end engagement. Additionally, the exploration of “Banking as a Service” and strategies for enhanced digital lending and customer-centric product offerings were highlighted.

The conference also featured discussions on the growing digital payments landscape in Kuwait, addressing topics such as seamless and secure payments, payment innovations, collaborations, and partnerships for improved merchant payment solutions, as well as digital identity verification for secure transactions.

A range of presentations enriched the agenda, focusing on topics such as digital banking accelerators, financial crime compliance, and risk mitigation. The day concluded with a panel discussion on “A New Dawn for Kuwait’s Digital Lending,” examining prospects for “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) in the Kuwaiti market, stakeholder challenges, and the incorporation of BNPL across merchant platforms.

The second day commenced with a presentation on “Fostering a Vertical Fintech Ecosystem for Key Industry Sectors,” providing insights into Fintech growth trends from MENA and international markets.t Subsequent discussions addressed effective cybersecurity and risk management measures, emphasizing robust cybersecurity practices, data privacy, regulatory compliance, and risk resiliency for a technology-driven financial future.

A fire-side chat centered on building strategic partnerships and collaborations to optimize digital offerings and enhance customer experience. Another panel discussion focused on developing a Fintech startup ecosystem, exploring how accelerators and incubators become cornerstones that foster growth, alongside collaborations, partnerships, and funding to drive the pace of growth for Fintech companies in the region.

The conference concluded with a final fire-side chat, shedding light on the human factor in the digitalization roadmap. Discussions encompassed developing a culture of technology and innovation within organizations, addressing the critical challenge of a shortage of digitally adept workforce, and sharing insights, best practices, and success stories.

Closing remarks by the conference chairman marked the end of the Fintech Kuwait conference, providing attendees with valuable networking opportunities.