Popular Group of Companies Managing Director Prashanthan released the poster of the musical album “Eid Al Kuwait” directed by Habib Muttichoor under the banner of Mujtaba Creations as part of Kuwait’s National and Libreration Days celebrations .

Associate Director Ashraf Churout, Lulu Exchange Operations Head Shafaz Ahmed and Mubarack Kambrath were present at the launch event held at Costa del Sol Hotel in Shaab.

It’s the 6th album of the Mujtaba Creations team, which has been releasing an album in various languages ​​every year with lyrics in different languages.