After a gap of two years, Maurya Kala Parisar, Kuwait is back with 7th Edition of Dinkar Hindi Awards to be held at Aspire Indian International School, Street 100 Block 1 Abbasiya School Complex on Friday 7 October 2022 between 1 PM to 6 PM.

Along with Poetry and Hindi Debate competition in three categories one Hindi Achiever student from each school nominated by school will be awarded Hindi Achiever Award. We look forward to receiving entries from your school for each of the categories and a Hindi Achiever.

Categories and the tentative schedule: Date: Friday 7/10/2018 Venue: Aspire Indian International School Time 1PM to 6 PM.

Competition 1: Hindi Debate: Class IX to XI: Topic is mailed to the schools with invitation and will also be provided to the participants on submission of entries.

It is Individual Contest. However, School should submit participants in pairs (one for the topic and one against the topic.) and maximum two pairs. Each

contestant will be given 2 minutes for speaking and one minute for rebuttal. Tentative slot time 1 PM to 2.30 PM

Competition 2: Original poetry in Hindi by students: Class IX to XI:

Poetry should be written by the student and submitted along with the entry. (An image of hand written by mobile can be submitted.) Poetry to be recited on the date of the competition: Time 2 to 3 Minutes. Tentative slot time: 2.15 PM to 3.30 PM. Maximum 4 entries.

Competition 3: Recitation of Hindi poetry of Poets from 21st Century (Year 2000 onward) by students: Class VI to VIII: Name of the poem & poet should be submitted with entry. Time: 2 to 3 Minutes. Tentative slot time 3.15 to 5.15 PM. Maximum 4 entries.

Hindi Achiever: Schools should select student with highest marks in Class 10 in 2022. In case of equal marks previous school examination marks to be considered. School decision will be final.

Prize Distribution: 5.15 to 6 PM

Entries with name, class, school, contact number, email and a teachers name and contact number for coordination should be submitted latest by 3rd October 2022 by email to mauryakala@gmail.com. Contact Persons for clarification 97235707/66443900.

Entry must be submitted by school. Individual entries are accepted from MauryaKala members wards. Teachers and schools will be appreciated for participation. The competition will be judged by those with experience in imparting Hindi education, reputed poets and authors of Kuwait.

Maurya Kala Parisar, registered with Embassy of India in Kuwait, is a cultural and social association of people in Kuwait connected to the Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand. Active since 1995, it is dedicated to promotion of arts, culture and heritage of the region through events and activities of interest to Indian Community in Kuwait.