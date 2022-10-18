Karnataka Muslim Welfare Association, a subsidiary of Indian Muslim Association IMA organized a public program at the Indian Community School Kuwait. The program was a part of an ongoing Seerah campaign being conducted by IMA , which was organised under the guidance of KMWA President Abdul Naser Khan.

The Vice President of IMA, B.S. Sharafuddin Soofi addressed the audience by speaking on the topic, Successful Family Life based on Prophetic teachings. His presentation acted as a guide in learning how to lead a happy and successful life, in which he highlighted various examples from the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammed pbuh. Later on, he answered questions by the audience.

A short play was performed by Ameeruddin, Shakeel Ahamad and Jameel Ahmad, it was based on the teachings of Prophet Muhammed pbuh which conveyed meaningful messages. Followed by the recitation of a few verses of the holy Qur’an by Nisar Fahimuddin, a naat was presented as well.

The host presented a brief introduction of KMWA. The program was then concluded by Jameel Ahamad. Many families attended which in turn made this program successful.