Celebrating Excellence and Mindful Movement

The exhilarating culmination of talent, dedication, and the art of mindful movement, the KCICAI (The Kuwait Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) Yoga Competition, witnessed a remarkable display of strength, flexibility, and inner harmony as participants posted their yoga poses on Facebook and Instagram showcasing their expertise. We are thrilled to announce the winners of this prestigious event, where yogis demonstrated their commitment to the ancient practice and its transformative power.

The KCICAI Yoga Competition attracted several participants, reflecting the growing popularity of yoga as a means of fostering physical and mental well-being. In the fiercely contested competition, yoga enthusiasts from various age groups and backgrounds came together to demonstrate their mastery of asanas, balance, flexibility, and overall artistry. The competition showcased exceptional participation in kids’ categories.

After careful evaluation by esteemed judge, CA. Vijay Agrawal and Yogi Shagufta, the winners were selected based on their technique, poise, the seamless integration of mind, body, and breath and the brief write up of the benefits thereto. The competition encompassed a wide range of asanas, including Surya Namaskar, Chakrasana, Gaumukhasan, Bhujangasana, Tadasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, and more, ensuring a comprehensive representation of the yoga landscape.

Without further ado, we proudly present the winners of the KCICAI Yoga Competition:

Kids Category-

1st Prize – Tasneem Kabir D/o. CA. Husain Kabir

2nd Prize – Nitya Devata and Tanishka Devata D/o. CA. Sai Devata

3rd Prize – Ayushman Agrawal S/o. CA. Rohit Agrawal

Female Category – CA. Monika Chopra

Male category – CA. Sai Devata

These outstanding individuals not only exemplified extraordinary physical abilities but also showcased the transformative power of yoga as a holistic practice. Their commitment to the art form and their journey towards self-discovery truly stood out among a pool of talented participants.

In addition to these remarkable individuals, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the participants who exhibited exceptional skill and passion throughout the competition. Their dedication to the practice of yoga has undoubtedly inspired countless others to embark on their own transformative journey towards physical and mental well-being.

The Yoga Competition not only serves as a platform to recognize the achievements of exceptional yogis but also aims to promote the universal values of unity, harmony, and balance. It provides an opportunity for practitioners to come together, learn from one another, and celebrate the profound impact of yoga on their lives.

We would like to express our gratitude to our judges for their expertise, knowledge, and commitment to ensuring a fair and objective evaluation process. Their discerning eye and deep understanding of yoga contributed to the success and credibility of the competition.

We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our sponsors, volunteers, and all those who contributed to making this event a resounding success. Your support and dedication have been instrumental in fostering the growth of our members.