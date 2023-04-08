Kuwait KMCC organized a Mega Iftar in Kuwait with Dr. Adarsh Swaika, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait inaugurating the event.

Addressing the large gathering Ambassador Swaika said that he was highly pleased to attend the Mega Iftar at United Indian School in Abbasiya. He pointed out that this Iftar was a platform of religious harmony and wished all Indians a blessed Ramadan.

Kuwait K.M.C.C. President Sharafuddin Kanneth presided the Iftar meet. Also in attendance was Indian Embassy First Secretary Kamal Singh Rathore, FIMA President Salim Desai, K.M.C.C. Advisory Board Chairman Syed Nasser Al Mashhoor Thangal, MedX President and CEO. PV Muhammadali, Malabar Gold and Diamond Regional Manager Afzal Khan and Advisory Board Vice Chairman KTP Abdurahiman.

A galaxy of prominent personalities that included Ismail Hudawi (KIC), Nisar Maulavi (KNM Huda Centre), Sharif (KIG), Moiteen Kutty (Lulu), Krishnan Kadalundi (OICC), Reaven D’Souza (The Times Kuwait), Siddique Waliakat, Basheer Batha, Hameed Kelot, Habibullah Mutichur, Dr. Hidayatullah (Qaide Millat Cultural Forum), Rijin Raj, Adv.Basheer (Malappuram Association), Nizam Thiruvananthapuram (OICC), Hanif Kozhikode, Aziz Thikodi, PV Najeeb (Kozhikode District Association), Anil P. Alex (Mangalam), Nijas (Vibgeor), Salim Kotayl (Media One), Moideen Lulu, A.K. Mahmood and Anwar Hussain (Andhra) attended the Iftar meet as special guests.

K.M.C.C. The office-bearers Muhammad Aslam Kuttikatoor, NK Khalid Haji, Shaheed Patillat, Haris Vallioth, Siraj Eranjikal, Engineer Mushtaq, Sharif Otukkungal and Razaq Ayyur led the preparations for the Iftar. Various District and Constituency officials and members of the White Guard managed the Iftar. Acting General Secretary T.T.Shamsu gave the welcome address while Treasurer M.R.Nasser gave the vote of thanks.