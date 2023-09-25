India International School Mangaf celebrated its Annual Investiture Ceremony on 18th September 2023. The traditional ceremony started with a Guard of Honour by the School’s Student Council accorded gracefully to the Chief Guest, Sujata Sivakrishnan Principal, Indian Central School, Director, Malayil Moosa Koya, Principal, K. V. Indulekha, Vice-principal Dr. Saleem K., Headmistress, Sridevi Neelakannan, Coordinators, Mrs. Najiya Kader, Mrs. Prema Balasubramanyan, Mr. Shihab Nilgiri and Esteemed parents.

The momentous occasion commenced with seeking the blessings of the Almighty. Master Hassan, the student of class XII, eloquently recited the holy verses from the Quran. Following this, the National Anthems of Kuwait and India, affirming the allegiance were sung exquisitely by the school.

Principal K.V. Indulekha extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries of the day. In her address, she congratulated the newly installed School Council team and urged them to execute their responsibilities with unwavering integrity, compassion, and a sense of action. She emphasized the importance of setting an example as role models for their fellow students, listening to their voices, and actively contributing to making India International School a better place to live in. Her speech concluded with a bouquet of wishes extended to the newly designated school council members, wishing them success in their roles and responsibilities.

CCA – in charge, Feroza Sultana accompanied by the assistant heads of the school, Afifah Abdul Rahim and Eric Paul Mathew, handed over the school flag, emblazoned with the school emblem, to the Principal, K.V. Indulekha, and Vice-principal Dr. Saleem K. who proudly waved the majestic flag of IISM that beholds dignity and pride. With utmost respect and faith, the flag was presented to the School Head Boy, Milan Tiju Ommen and Head Girl, Emily Ann Jacob, who received the same with a promising assurance that they would sincerely uphold the legacy of the school with dedication and hard work.

The investiture ceremony signifies the reliance and confidence that the school consigns in the newly invested office bearers. Donning the mantle of accountability, the elected leaders were conferred with badges by the dignitaries of the day. Following this, Principal, K. V. Indulekha administered the oath. The magnificent spectacle of the praiseworthy young leaders on the stage, taking the oath of responsibility was truly impressive and enthralling.

The indelible moment was further enhanced with the honouring of the Academic Achievers for the year 2022-23 who were presented with a token of love and appreciation by the management in the presence of their proud parents.

The speeches delivered by the Head Boy, Milan Tiju Ommen, and the Head Girl, Emily Ann Jacob, were undeniably impressive. They conveyed their gratitude to the school for entrusting them with these significant roles. Moreover, they pledged to approach their duties and responsibilities with utmost seriousness, recognizing that they are tasked with the duty of upholding the school’s motto. Their commitment extends to fostering an environment where knowledge is celebrated, curiosity is nurtured, and the pursuit of excellence is the standard.

The occasion was elevated by a melodious song performed by the school choir and a mesmerizing dance performance that left the audience in awe. The group dance, choreographed by Mrs. Rangashree & Mrs. Manjumithra from the English Department, beautifully portrayed IISM as a mighty banyan tree, nurturing and inspiring young minds. Its branches showcased the talent and instilled a spirited sense of sportsmanship in its four houses: Imperial, Ideal, Sparkle, and Marvel, making them the highlight of the day.

Address by the Chief Guest, Sujata Sivakrishnan started with a piece of noteworthy advice to the youngsters to move around in the right atmosphere with the right kind of people, associate with the company of the learning environment and develop the listening skills to navigate the challenges of life. She expressed her joy to be a part of this remarkable day.

The Investiture Ceremony was concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by CCA Secretaries, Aamer Aslam and Tisya Rajiv.