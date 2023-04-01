Prominent Indian businessman Mr Saulat Ali Khan held an iftar reception in honour of Indian ambassador H E Adarsh Swaika. Several Indian businessmen and professionals attended the gathering to break fast together at the newly opened Mughal Mahal restaurant in Salmiya called Exotica.

Ambassador Swaika expressed his pleasure to join members of the Indian community in breaking their fast and also experiencing the rich Ramadan traditions in Kuwait. Ambassador of Armenia H E Sarmen Baghdasarian also attended the reception

Mr S A Khan has spent more than 47 years in Kuwait and is a well accomplished businessman. He has also published a coffee table book Destiny’s Destinations that documents his life in Kuwait and India and his rich and varied experiences.