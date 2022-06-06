The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Kuwait Chapter and Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) Kuwait jointly organized a friendly cricket match at Boulevard Cricket Stadium in Salmiya. This is the first ever friendly match played between the two Associations. The opening ceremony was held by a cake cutting jointly by Dr. Amir Ahmed & CA Deepak Bindal, President of IDF Kuwait & Chairman of ICAI Kuwait Chapter respectively. The excitement was palpable and a festive atmosphere prevailed with many families and children cheering the two teams. The ICAI team was led by CA Umesh Soni while the IDF team was captained by Dr. Sunil Yadav. ICAI Kuwait team won the toss and opted to field first. IDF team set a target of 80 runs. In reply, ICAI Kuwait Team won the match in 11th over by 9 wickets. The game was played in its true spirit of cricket and sportsmanship and camaraderie prevailed.

The entire cricket match was streamed live on YouTube and could be viewed on https://youtu.be/fKzn1RwDbOs

CA Dhruv Shah was named as the Man of the Match. CA Shyam Kothari was named as the Best Batsman from ICAI Kuwait while Dr. Mohsin Malik and Dr. Javed Iqbal were the Best Batsman from IDF Kuwait. Best Bowlers Award was given to CA Rajendra Prasad and CA Vivek Nair from ICAI Kuwait and Dr. Chacko Varghese (IDF Kuwait). The presentation ceremony was presided over by CA Rabindranath Gonsalves and the trophies/medals were presented by Dr. Aparna Bhat, Secretary of IDF and Dr. Sunil Yadav, Vice President of IDF.

The objective of the event is the harmony among the two Associations and this is just a start to further strengthen the mutual cooperation between the two professional associations. CA Deepak Bindal, the Chairman of the ICAI Kuwait Chapter conceptualized this event along with the Treasurer of IDF, Dr. Jagannath and the same was executed by the effort of members of two chapters led by Dr. Sunil Yadav (IDF Kuwait) & CA Aditya Dhanuka and CA Umesh Soni from ICAI Kuwait.