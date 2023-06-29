Mar Baselios Movement, a Spiritual & Charitable Organization of St. Gregorios Indian Orthodox Maha Edavaka, is organizing a free medical camp in association with Indian Doctor’s Forum, Indian Dentists’ Alliance, and The Basil Arts Kuwait on Friday 30th June 2023 from 8.00 am to 1.00 pm at Indian Central School, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh.

The camp will be led by specialist doctors from Indian Doctors Forum Kuwait and Indian Dentists’ Alliance for General Internal Medicine, Neurology, Medical Oncology (Cancer), Cardiology, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology, ENT, Ophthalmology (Eye), Nephrology, Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Urology, Dermatology (Skin), and Dental.

It is intended mainly to benefit inmates of camps, housemaids, and those who have no other chance of getting medical attention in Kuwait.

The camp is in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Mar Baselios Movement and will be free of charge and basic tests and services will be provided. It will also provide health information and education to patients in order to promote better health and wellbeing. This camp is a great opportunity for those who have limited access to healthcare and medical services. For more details please contact on 66772550.