Science International Forum (SIF), Kuwait conducting the prestigious Annual Science Gala for the year 2022-23. The event is scheduled to be held on 26 May 2023, 5:00 PM at Kuwait College of Science and Technology. The chief guest for the evening will be Dr.Satheesh C Shenoi, Chair Prof./Scientist- Ministry of Earth Science, Government of India.,Ex-Director-INCOIS-Indian National Center for Ocean Info Service.Ex-Director NIOT- National Institute of Ocean Technology. Other eminences from India and Kuwait are expected to attend the function.

The winners and outstanding performers of Sastra Pratibha Contest for academic year 2022-23 and Kuwait Children’s Science Congress 2022 will be honoured at the function. Spot competition winners also will receive prize during the gala. More than 5000 students from 21 Indian schools in Kuwait participated in the Sastra Pratibha Contest this year. The prestigious ‘Acharya J. C. Bose Sastra Puraskar’ for the best performing school will be awarded to Fahaheel Al-Watanieh Indian Private School (DPS) at the function. The 11 Sastra Prathibhas and KCSC winners will get opportunity for a personal interaction with Dr. Satheesh C Shenoi at a separate session.

Annual Science Gala, is a yearly program, organized SIF-Kuwait with an aim to provide experience, appreciation, motivation and knowledge for student community in Kuwait. It has proved to be the life time opportunity for students, parents and teachers in Kuwait to listen to the top academic and scientific brains of the time.