On the occasion of World No Tobacco day, IDF – Indian Doctors Forum, Kuwait, is hosting awareness talks on anti-vaping. These talks are part of our IDF -SHAPES (School Health Awareness Program & Educational Seminars) ongoing efforts to educate and inform students and parents about the dangers of tobacco and nicotine use, as well as the importance of maintaining good health and well-being.

Vaping has become a global health challenge, and it is essential that efforts are undertaken to combat this growing problem. As informed by Dr Diwakara Chaluvaiah, President of IDF, the expert speakers are all eminent doctors representing IDF. They will provide valuable insights and information on the risks associated with vaping, including the potential long term health effects that can result from its use.

These important talks which will be given simultaneously in all Indian community schools on Wednesday, 31 May.

These events are in association with Burhani Medical Society, Kuwait & Dawoodi Bohras.