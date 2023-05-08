The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Kuwait Taekwondo Federation will co host the “Kuwait Taekwondo Spectacle 2023” on May 11th at 7 p.m. at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sports Hall Complex (Volleyball Court), under the patronage of the Kuwait Korean Community Association and the Kukkiwon (the World Taekwondo Headquarters) in Korea.

Taekwondo is one of the most systematic and scientific Korean traditional martial arts that has been developing with the 5000-year-long history of Korea. It is a kind of discipline that shows ways of enhancing our spirit and life through training our body and mind more than physical fighting skills.

Today, it has become a global sport with 150 million practitioners worldwide and has stood among the official Olympics games since Sydney Olympics in 2000. It also holds special meaning for Kuwait since it brought the first Olympic medal to Kuwait in the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, even though it was a demonstration sport then. When we take a close look at the meaning of the word “Taekwondo”, the first syllable “Tae” means ‘foot’ and ‘step on’, Kwon is ‘fists and fight, and Do ‘way’ or ‘discipline’. So the meaning of Tae Kwon Do is “the right way of using parts of the body to help build a better and more peaceful world.”

This year’s Taekwondo event would be bigger and better than ever, with several exciting programs. One of the highlights of the coming events will be a Kukkiwon Taekwondo showcase by the world-best Taekwondo masters’ demonstration team, which has been renowned for advancing to the Championship Round of the U.S. CBS talent competition program “The World Best 2019”. The Kukkiwon’s showcase will provide a unique opportunity to witness the beauty and grace of Taekwondo, as well as an awe-inspiring display of speed, power, and precision that will leave spectators breathless.

Another highlight is the Korean Ambassador’s Cup Championship, which will feature some of the best Taekwondo athletes in Kuwait. The Korean Ambassador’s Cup Championship aims to promote the sport of Taekwondo in Kuwait and provide a platform for the country’s Taekwondo practitioners to compete and enjoy victory.

Apart from the main event on May 11th, a pop-up Taekwondo demonstration by the Kukkiwon masters is also planned for May 10th at 8 p.m. in the Avenue Mall.