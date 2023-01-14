Greek Ambassador H.E. Konstantinos Pepirigos, announced that the Greek Minister of Investment and Trade, Adonis Georgiadis, and the Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Affairs, Kostas Vragogiannis, will inaugurate an Exhibition titled ‘Alexander the Great in Kuwait: Bridging East and West’ on Monday 16 January, at the Contemporary Art Platform in Shuwaikh.

Kuwait’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Mazen Al-Nahedh, will also join the two Greek Ministers in the inauguration ceremonies, which is being held in the presence of a galaxy of VIP’s.

Speaking to the media ahead of the inauguration, the Greek ambassador expressed his hope that Greek investors would contribute to the cultural development of Failaka Island, as Greece has great knowledge and experience, and that Greek companies can transform Failaka not only as a tourist place, but also as a historical one that will attract archeology lovers from all over the world.

He added that the aim of this exhibition is an attempt to find common points between the peoples of Greece and Kuwait, as happened two thousand and three hundred years ago when Alexander came to Failaka Island, which indicates that our relationship began upon his arrival on this island, and this means that the history of Kuwait began with the arrival of Alexander the Great and his forces to Failaka Island.

The high level delegation from Greece will include large number of businessmen with the aim of strengthening economic relations between the two countries in all spheres, in addition to discussing the development of a direct flights between the two countries, that will help increase the number of tourists and facilitate investment opportunities.