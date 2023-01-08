Share ideas about the future of mobility by drawing your dream car

To promote children’s imagination and artistic talents powered by unique ideas to tackle our day-to-day challenges, ALSAYER Invites entries for the 16th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest one of the largest global art contests for children. Every great idea was born in the glimmer of a dream, and Toyota believes in nurturing the creativity of the next generation of great inventors, thinkers, and dreamers.

In past Mohamed Naser Al Sayer & Sons Est Co W.L.L and ALSAYER Holding Corporate Excellence Department succeeded to nominate two Kuwait contestants to win prestigious DCAC World Contest Award in Japan, and regionally achieving six Toyota MECA Awards among the talented participants of Kuwait.

National selection will be conducted by ALSAYER, and winners will be presented with attractive prizes. The National Contest winners will enter the “Toyota Middle East & Central Asia Award” to honor the regional talents and will also receive attractive cash awards. And finally, Kuwait National Winners will enter the World Contest to select the Best Finalist from each age category will receive prize money in cash for the individuals and for the representing schools, to be utilized for academic purpose of the participants (*as per the terms & conditions of Toyota Motor Corporation).

We invite all young talents to participate and draw your amazing dream car to become a regional and global winner.

Entry Guidelines:

Entry submission not later than 11th January 2023.

Eligibility: The contest is open to anyone in Kuwait with age 15 years or younger.

Age categories

Category 1: Under 8 years’ old

Category 2: 8-11 years’ old

Category 3: 12-15 years’ old

Terms & Conditions.

What are we looking?

Hand-drawn colorful artwork, which shows “Your Dream Car”. Remember to include a brief about drawings to support your idea. Your artwork may be viewed by the world, so let’s bring your best dream, creativity, and expressions.

What can I use?

Any standard drawing medium. Coloring pencils, crayons, watercolors or markers, digital & computer graphic artworks. We restrict one resemblance to the previous Toyota Dream Car Art Contest artworks, famous paintings, and that include trademarked characters.

Contact below numbers to enroll and collect the forms and drawing sheets.

Email: dreamcar@alsayergroup.com

For Local support Call: 97168234

You can also collect your free Drawing sheet from the following Toyota showrooms and service centers during regular working hours: (Jahra – Rai – Aswaq Qurain – Ahmadi Fahaheel – Toyota Spare Parts Center in Sharq).