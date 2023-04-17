MKP’s Ethnic Food Festival has become an important part of the Event Calendar of Indian Community in Kuwait. The event consists of Competition of home cooked food from India along with Stalls where audience can enjoy popular dishes from the regions, ethnic wear and accessories. The event is scheduled to be held on Friday, 5th May 2023 at Indian Community School Senior Auditorium Salmiya from 1 PM onwards.

This year there has been a change in format. Instead having all categories specialising in eastern region cuisines, some categories have been opened for all Indian cuisines. However, one category has been made exclusive for Bihar and Jharkhand cuisines being the parent states of Maurya Kala Parisar. Every year there is a special category and this year the category is Healthy Corner with Millets.

The categories are as 1) Vegetarian 2 ) Non Vegetarian 3) Dessert which are open to all India Cuisines 4) Ethnic Food of Bihar & Jharkhand where genuine cuisines from the states will have weightage 5) Healthy Corner with Millets. Evaluation by Chefs and Food Connoisseurs judge the competition on the criteria of Taste / Presentation / Ethnicity (Indian or Bihar Jharkhand as applicable ). Participation is open to Indian community (members / non members).

There is not entry fee for the competition. One participant can submit entries in maximum two categories. Food should be home cooked by the participant and shall not be cooked at the venue.

Last date for sending entries for Food Festival competition, is 30th April 2023 by email to mauryakala@gmail.com and/or mobile numbers 66704370, 69643551, 97235707, 66849023

In addition to competitive section, there will be stalls of delicious food, clothes and accessories from various parts of India. This year effort has been made to provide opportunity to taste food from the states of Bihar & Jharkhand at the stalls for visitors which may be unique experience. Also, various types of fun entertainment activities including some regional content will be conducted during the event for visitors and audience who can attend the event free. Audience can enjoy their time and win fabulous prizes.

The association encourages all food enthusiasts from Indian Community to participate in this unique mouth-watering festival in large numbers