After organizing successfully five seasons of “Dhoom Machale” Indian Youth Society-Kuwait is presenting “Dhoom Machale Season -6” with the famous dance choreographer, dancing Judge Tushar Kalia in Kuwait on 19th May at Innova International English School Auditorium.

Tushar Kalia was the judge for the Indian reality dance show, Dance Deewane, he has choreographed many Bollywood songs, and he was also the winner of Khatron ke Khiladi Season 12.

“Dhoom Machale” a dance competition to bring out the dancing talent in Kuwait which will be judged by the Bollywood dancing judges and choreographers. According to the age group of contestant the competition will be having four different levels such as junior, pre senior, senior and super seniors.

Indian Youth Society, Kuwait fondly known as IYS is a non-profitable organization registered with Indian Embassy of Kuwait by the initiative of a like-minded young Indians with the vision of honoring, encouraging, supporting and celebrating the Indian social & cultural values amongst the people of Kuwait. IYS intension is to create a platform for people by organizing various competition events like singing, dancing, sports etc., to showcase their talents and creativity.

The Society is also strived to provide social & cultural work by regularly organizing quality entertainment events to increase the interaction and enhance the harmony amongst the people.

For further details contact 60711700

E-mail: indianyouthsociety.kwt@gmail.com