Kalakand is a soft barfi, moist, grainy, and deliciously sweet delight. It is beyond scrumptiousness and is a staple in most Indian homes, particularly in the North, and is a perfect treat for this festive time of year.
Total time: 30minutes
Serving: Around 15 pieces
Ingredients:
- I liter full cream milk
- 250g cottage cheese (Crumbly)
- 150g sugar
- 1 tbsp rose water
- 1 tsp cardamom powder
- 1 tbsp almond slices
- Few rose petals for garnishing
Instructions:
- Cook the milk on medium heat, stirring continuously, until it is reduced to half
- Add the cottage cheese to the reduced milk and keep mixing well Stir and cook till the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan
- The importance of stirring continuously cannot be overstated
- But make sure not to overcook, the mixture has to be moist and juicy, not dry
- Turn off the flame, add rose water and cardamom and transfer to a greased tray
- Spread it over the tray and gently level with a spatula
- Garnish with rose petals and almond slices
- Refrigerate for at least two hours. It will set to a soft crumbly cake
- Remove and cut the kalakand to square pieces or form into any desired shape
- Rose kalakands can be stored in airtight containers for 2-3 days in the refrigerator.
Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com