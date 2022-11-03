Kalakand is a soft barfi, moist, grainy, and deliciously sweet delight. It is beyond scrumptiousness and is a staple in most Indian homes, particularly in the North, and is a perfect treat for this festive time of year.

Total time: 30minutes

Serving: Around 15 pieces

Ingredients:

I liter full cream milk

250g cottage cheese (Crumbly)

150g sugar

1 tbsp rose water

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp almond slices

Few rose petals for garnishing

Instructions:

Cook the milk on medium heat, stirring continuously, until it is reduced to half

Add the cottage cheese to the reduced milk and keep mixing well Stir and cook till the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan

The importance of stirring continuously cannot be overstated

But make sure not to overcook, the mixture has to be moist and juicy, not dry

Turn off the flame, add rose water and cardamom and transfer to a greased tray

Spread it over the tray and gently level with a spatula

Garnish with rose petals and almond slices

Refrigerate for at least two hours. It will set to a soft crumbly cake

Remove and cut the kalakand to square pieces or form into any desired shape

Rose kalakands can be stored in airtight containers for 2-3 days in the refrigerator.



Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com