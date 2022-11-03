Kalakand is a soft barfi, moist, grainy, and deliciously sweet delight. It is beyond scrumptiousness and is a staple in most Indian homes, particularly in the North, and is a perfect treat for this festive time of year.

Total time: 30minutes
Serving: Around 15 pieces

Ingredients:

  • I liter full cream milk
  • 250g cottage cheese (Crumbly)
  • 150g sugar
  • 1 tbsp rose water
  • 1 tsp cardamom powder
  • 1 tbsp almond slices
  • Few rose petals for garnishing

 

Instructions:

  • Cook the milk on medium heat, stirring continuously, until it is reduced to half
  • Add the cottage cheese to the reduced milk and keep mixing well Stir and cook till the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan
  • The importance of stirring continuously cannot be overstated
  • But make sure not to overcook, the mixture has to be moist and juicy, not dry
  • Turn off the flame, add rose water and cardamom and transfer to a greased tray
  • Spread it over the tray and gently level with a spatula
  • Garnish with rose petals and almond slices
  • Refrigerate for at least two hours. It will set to a soft crumbly cake
  • Remove and cut the kalakand to square pieces or form into any desired shape
  • Rose kalakands can be stored in airtight containers for 2-3 days in the refrigerator.

 

Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com

 


