Kanji Vada is a popular North Indian snack, especially in the states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Kanji is a healthy fermented probiotic drink that is considered good for digestion and stomach upsets. Vadas are popular snacks made from various split pulses (dal). The mustard and other spices added to kanji helps to keep the body warm during cold winter months. Often served as an appetizer, the mild sweet and sour taste of kanji is an acquired one — you either like or dislike it.

Total time: 30 to 40 minutes

Preparing time: 2 to 4 days depending on fermenting time

Serves: 6 people.

Ingredients:

For kanji:

2 liter boiled, cooled water

2 tbsp mustard powder

1 tsp mustard oil (optional)

2 tsp black salt

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp asafoetida

1 tsp red chili powder

1/4 tsp turmeric

For vadas:

3/4 cup yellow moong dal (split yellow gram)

1/4 cup urad dal (split black gram)

1 tbsp ginger-chili paste

1/4 tsp asafoetida

1 tsp cumin seeds

Salt as per taste

Instructions:

For making Kanji:

To a large glass jar add water, mustard powder, oil and other spices

Cover mouth of the jar with muslin cloth and set in a warm place, for anywhere

between two to four days, depending on sunlight and outside temperature, stirring

the mixture 2 to 3 times daily with a clean wooden spoon.When the water produces a sour fermented taste it is ready for use.

Making Vadas:

Soak moong and urad dals in enough water overnight

Drain, wash and grind the dals in a mixer with enough water to form a medium

thick, smooth batter.

Transfer to a bowl, add salt, asafoetida, cumin seeds and ginger-chili paste

Stir the mixture to make it light and fluffy

Heat oil in a deep pan

Drop a spoonful of batter in the hot oil and fry on medium flame until it turns

golden brown in color on both sides

Make four to five vadas at a time and drain out the excess oil

Transfer the drained vadas to soak in a bowl of salted water for about an hour

Frain and squeeze out water from the vadas

Add them to the fermented kanji and refrigerate for a few hours

Serve the kanji vadas chilled.

Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com