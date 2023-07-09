Pan roasted shrimp salad

This is an easy to prepare healthy salad that combines the goodness of seafood, fresh vegetables and herbs, along with the sweetness of mangoes and nutty flavor of avocados, to render a delightful crunchy, sweet, sour and spicy taste. You can quickly rustle together this refreshing salad from ingredients that are readily available in the local market, and impress guests and friends alike by your cooking prowess.

Ingredients for 4 portions

Shrimps 300g

Scallops 300g

Olive oil 50ml

Tomato 50g

Onion 50g

Mango 50g

Coriander leaves 20g

Cherry tomato 50g

Rosemary 20g

Salt 5g

Pepper 5g

Baby spinach leaves 40g

Romaine lettuce 40g

Avocado 1pc

Radish red 50g

Lemon juice 20ml

Garlic 20g

Green chili 10g

Instructions:

For shrimps and scallops:

Marinate the shrimps and scallops with olive oil, chopped rosemary, salt, pepper and lemon juice, and set aside for an hour

Place a pan over high heat, add olive oil and flavor with garlic and rosemary.

Add the marinated shrimps, scallops and gently fry till they are fully cooked and attain a golden-brown color.

Remove from fire and set aside

For salsa:

Finely chop the avocado, mango, coriander, onion, and green chili

Place them in a bowl, add lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and toss together

Slice the radish and cherry tomatoes, clean the lettuce and baby spinach,

To serve, place the salsa in the center of a plate, arrange the fried shrimps and scallops on top, and arrange the cherry tomato, radish and lettuce, and baby spinach around the plate.

Serve hot or cold.

Creative, enthusiastic and with a passion for food, Chef Binu Joseph is currently Chef at The Regency Hotel Kuwait. With over 17 years of experience serving in luxury five-star properties in the region, Chef Joseph has an in-depth knowledge in preparing multiple cuisines, including Arabic, Asian, American, Continental and Indian dishes. In addition, his culinary skills in putting his own stamp on traditional dishes to create new combinations of flavors, textures and tastes allows him to prepare dishes that meet the tastes of the most discerning patrons. Chef Joseph now brings his versatility and 5-star culinary creativity to the pages of The Times Kuwait, with simple recipes that anyone can prepare using ingredients that are readily available in Kuwait.