Scientists and researchers have concluded that writing can improve a person’s health and be beneficial to his general life, especially writing poetry, poems, and literature, which can explain why poets and writers live longer lives and enjoy better health compared to their peers who do not write or indulge in writing.

It is scientifically known that the hormone cortisol negatively affects human bodies, as it is produced in the adrenal glands when a person enters a state of stress, and it negatively affects a person’s health, as its excessive production leads to an increase in abdominal fat, general inflammation, dry skin, and other bad symptoms.

According to a report published by the “Readers Digest” website, and reviewed by “Al-Arabiya.net”, it has been shown that writing and writing, especially writing poetry and poems, leads to reducing the production of this harmful hormone, and therefore writing is very beneficial for a person’s health and leads to improving his general mood and providing comfort. for him.

The report said: “We know that eating well, sleeping well, and exercising can improve our stress levels and thus our overall health, but did you know that writing can do that too?”

Reducing stress can start by reducing the production of this tricky little hormone, and one little-known but scientifically proven way to do this is writing.

Scientists say that “when you pick up a pen or sit down to write down your thoughts, you pick up an invisible needle, pull the threads from your brain and sew them into something you can see clearly and deal with better.” “You’re rearranging the clutter of your chaotic mind into a peaceful bookshelf full of thoughts, feelings, and things you can control. This brings order, just as when you lay eyes on a tidy wardrobe after a frantic reorganization.”

The report, which is based on previous scientific studies, indicates that “removing the atmosphere of fear from your overburdened brain is a sure way to better relaxation, better sleep, and better health. And because you’ve made space in that head of yours, space for new ideas, for ideas of self-care and open invitations to life, you’ll be more likely to make good decisions next — and thus you’ll eat better, and checking in on your accomplishments will encourage good choices.”

The report concludes by emphasizing that writers and authors enjoy more peaceful sleep, better health than others, and a calmer and more comfortable life.