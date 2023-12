The Ministry of Health has released an administrative circular with revised guidelines regarding the allocation of specialized committees for treatment abroad in both public hospitals and specialized medical centers. The objective behind this measure is to streamline the utilization of these committees and ensure that they are exclusively reserved for emergency and urgent cases in which treatment within the Ministry’s facilities is deemed unattainable, reported Al-Qabas Daily.

