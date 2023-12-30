British scientists have discovered, for the first time, an important factor that reduces the risk of developing dementia early, avoiding it, and treating its symptoms before its onset, which is at the age of 65.

It can be reduced or decreased by taking a daily dose of vitamin A and D. The disease was previously thought to be caused solely by genes, and there was nothing people could do to reduce their risk.

However, according to studies, vitamin D deficiency, depression, and a history of stroke can increase the risk of early onset of dementia, while alcohol abuse, social isolation, hearing loss, and heart disease also increase the risk of developing dementia.

Now, the researchers have found 15 lifestyle and health-related factors that can reduce the risk of developing this condition. Also, scientists said that most of them are modifiable.

These are the same things that also increase the risk of developing natural dementia. The study, published in the journal JAMA Neurology, analyzed data from more than 350,000 people enrolled in the UK Biobank project, and found a total of 485 cases of early dementia.

The National Health Service (NHS) in Britain requires everyone over the age of four to take a daily vitamin D supplement of 10 micrograms if they are not exposed to sunlight.

The body makes vitamin D after exposure to sunlight, and dementia is classified before the age of 65. It is known as “young-onset dementia” and is a condition that affects more than 70,000 people in the United Kingdom.

While puzzles and brain activities are one way, as is physical exercise, loneliness is a known risk factor for cognitive decline and therefore dementia. Cognitive decline is one of the clear symptoms of dementia at an early stage, and preventing it is a major goal for scientists.