The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced today, Thursday, that the kidney transplant program at the Hamed Al-Issa Center for Organ Transplantation has set a record in Kuwait by performing 140 kidney transplant cases during the year 2023.

The director of the Health Communication Center, the official spokesman for the ministry, said: Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press statement that among these cases are new operations performed for the first time in the State of Kuwait, the most notable of which is the case of a pancreas-kidney transplant

Al-Sanad added that the center also transplanted a pancreas after a kidney transplant, one case of kidney transplantation with restoration of the urinary tract, the formation of a new bladder from the intestines, and the transplantation of the ureters in it, in addition to five cases of kidney.

He stressed that all previous cases were crowned with success, with a success rate exceeding 97 percent, expressing his thanks to the teams working at the Hamed Al-Issa Center and to everyone who contributed to these successes, also appreciating the role and efforts of the Kuwaiti Society for Organ Transplantation.

Source: KUNA