Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, has recently issued a ministerial decision halting the granting and issuance of licenses to private pharmacies. This temporary suspension aims to facilitate a comprehensive evaluation of the current status of these pharmacies. To conduct this evaluation, a committee of experts has been formed, led by the Assistant Undersecretary for Pharmaceutical and Food Control Affairs, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The committee will meticulously assess the state of private pharmacies, considering observations gathered in accordance with laws and regulations governing the pharmacy profession and medicine distribution. Their findings, along with necessary recommendations, will be presented in a detailed report within a three-month timeframe, starting from the committee’s initial meeting.

The decision made by Minister Al-Awadhi underscores the importance of maintaining a thorough understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the private pharmacy sector. Operating within the bounds of existing regulations is crucial to ensure the safe and efficient distribution of medications. With the committee’s report, the Ministry of Health aims to identify any areas that require attention or improvement, ultimately enhancing the overall quality and effectiveness of private pharmacies.