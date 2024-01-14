Jaber Hospital in Kuwait has successfully performed over 130 surgeries using the latest category of Da Vinci Xi surgical robot devices, according to an announcement by the Ministry of Health. These advanced robotic technologies have been introduced at the hospital as part of the ministry’s commitment to keeping up with global advancements in healthcare, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

Dr. Suleiman Al-Mazidi, the head of the hospital’s surgery department, shared that the Da Vinci surgical system, which represents the latest technology in the field of robotic surgery, has been utilized in various procedures. This includes 35 cases of colorectal surgery, 65 cases of obesity surgery, as well as surgeries in the fields of gynecology, urology, and ear, nose, and throat.

The Da Vinci Xi surgical robot is considered the most advanced class of robotic devices worldwide and is now available at Jaber Hospital. With its multiple arms, the robot enhances the surgeon’s control and allows for smaller incisions during operations. Its high accuracy contributes to reducing blood loss during procedures, minimizing post-operative risks, and consequently reducing patients’ hospital stays.

Additionally, the use of this technology helps in addressing waiting periods for patients seeking surgical treatment. Dr. Al-Mazidi emphasized that the availability of such modern robotic devices in Kuwaiti hospitals is a testament to the Ministry of Health’s commitment to providing the best healthcare services, particularly in the therapeutic field. He expressed appreciation for the continuous support and efforts of Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, and Undersecretary of the Ministry, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, in promoting advancements and development within the country’s healthcare system.