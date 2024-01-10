A team of researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine has successfully developed a vaccine to fight acne.

Following experimental trials on mice, the vaccine demonstrated its efficacy in reducing the inflammation associated with acne by neutralizing an enzyme produced by bacteria linked to the condition.

Acne affects a significant percentage of the population, with 70 to 80 percent experiencing it at some point in their lives, typically during adolescence.

The causes of acne are multifaceted, stemming from genetic, environmental, and bacterial factors. The extensive study, published in the scientific journal “Nature Communication” after over a decade of research, focused on understanding the relationship between acne and a specific type of skin bacteria known as “catechebacterium.”

Researchers discovered that these bacteria secrete two enzymes, HylA and HylB, with HylA being the culprit behind the inflammation accompanying acne on the skin’s surface. On the other hand, the second type of enzyme, HylB, functions to alleviate skin infections.

George Lee, a participant in the study, was quoted by Medical Express, a website specializing in medical research, stating, “Based on this information, the research team developed a vaccine targeting the (HYLA) enzyme, and they successfully reduced associated infections linked to acne.”