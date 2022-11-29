A recent study revealed that potatoes can help you lose weight without much effort. Scientists said that people tend to feel full once they eat a certain amount of food, regardless of its caloric content.

A local Arabic daily quoting the British newspaper “The Sun”, said the study participants felt full faster after replacing high-calorie foods with potatoes.

According to the popular concept, potatoes are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance, but the study indicated contrary results.

Professor Candida Rebelo, of the Pennington Research Center in Louisiana, said: “The main aspect of our study is that we did not reduce the size of the meals, but rather their calorie content by including potatoes.”

“When replacing some of the meat with potatoes, the participants found themselves feeling full faster, and more often than not, they didn’t finish the meal,” Rebelo added.

The researchers conducted the study on 36 people, between the ages of 18 and 60, who were overweight, obese or insulin resistant.

About 40 percent of their meat consumption was replaced with beans, peas or potatoes. Rebelo went on to say, “We have proven that, contrary to popular belief, potatoes do not negatively affect blood sugar levels. We need to do more research in the same context with the participation of more people.”