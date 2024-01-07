Preparation time: 30 min. Qty: 10-12 pieces.
Melt in your mouth Awadhi style vegetarian Rajma Galouti Kebabs are a great party snack or ideal for your potlucks.. Extremely flavorful, with a crisp exterior and a soft interior it has the goodness of rajma red kidney beans) and is a perfect starter to kick start your festive meals.
Ingredients
- 2 cup Rajma pressure cooked and mashed.
- 3 tbsp.roasted chickpea flour (Gram flour)
- 1/2 cup grated paneer (cottage cheese)
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 1/2tsp cardamom powder
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1/2 tsp black pepper powder
- 1 tsp coriander-cumin powder
- 1 tsp chaat masala
- 1 tsp rose water
- 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves
- Oil for shallow fry
Directions
- Mix all the ingredients and spice powders, rose water, ginger-garlic paste and coriander leaves.
- Divide the rajma bean mixture into 10-12 portions and flatten out with the palms of your hands.
- Heat oil in a cast iron pan and shallow fry these kababs till crisp and golden brown on both sides.
- Drain on absorbent kitchen paper
- Serve with your favorite chutney, onion salad and tomato sauce.
Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com