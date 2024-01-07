Preparation time: 30 min. Qty: 10-12 pieces.

Melt in your mouth Awadhi style vegetarian Rajma Galouti Kebabs are a great party snack or ideal for your potlucks.. Extremely flavorful, with a crisp exterior and a soft interior it has the goodness of rajma red kidney beans) and is a perfect starter to kick start your festive meals.

Ingredients

2 cup Rajma pressure cooked and mashed.

3 tbsp.roasted chickpea flour (Gram flour)

1/2 cup grated paneer (cottage cheese)

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp coriander-cumin powder

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp rose water

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves

Oil for shallow fry

Directions

Mix all the ingredients and spice powders, rose water, ginger-garlic paste and coriander leaves.

Divide the rajma bean mixture into 10-12 portions and flatten out with the palms of your hands.

Heat oil in a cast iron pan and shallow fry these kababs till crisp and golden brown on both sides.

Drain on absorbent kitchen paper

Serve with your favorite chutney, onion salad and tomato sauce.

Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com