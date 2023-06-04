Delicious sago pearl or ‘sabudana’ as it is known in India and elsewhere, is a healthy vegan and gluten-free breakfast recipe that can be prepared quickly, especially in the morning, when everyone is in a hurry to reach school or office in time.
However, it is not restricted to breakfast and can be enjoyed at any other time of the day. In India, it is a popular food usually eaten after a day of religious fasting or on other occasions. Apart from its satiety aspectsfactor, sago pilaf is also a easy snacking option at any time of the day.
Soaking time: 5-6 hours or overnight
Total cooking time: 15-20 minutes
Serving : 2
Ingredients:
• 1 cup sago pearl
• 1 boiled potato peeled and cubed
• ½ tsp ginger crushed
• 2 green chilies finely chopped
• 8-10 curry leaves
• 1 tbsp sugar
• 1 tsp. lime juice
• 2 tbsp roasted crushed peanuts
• 1 tsp sesame seeds
• 1 tsp cumin seeds
• 1/4 tsp fennel seeds
• ¼ tsp black pepper powder
• Rock salt powder, as per taste
• 3 tbsp cooking oil
• Chopped coriander leaves for garnishing
Instructions:
• Wash and soak sago pearl overnight or for six hours in 3/4 cup water
• Heat oil in a pan, add cumin, fennel seeds, curry leaves and stir till it crackles
• Add finely chopped green chilies, cubed potatoes and sesame seeds
• Stir and saute for 2-3 minutes
• Add soaked sago pearls, salt, sugar, black pepper powder and roasted crushed peanuts and give the mixture a quick stir to mix well
• Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes on low flame until the pearls become translucent
• Keep stirring occasionally
• Add lime juice and mix well
• Garnish with chopped coriander leaves
• Serve hot with yogurt on the side or squeeze lemon juice over it
• Sago pilaf can be stored in an airtight container for 2-3 days
• Reheat it until warm before serving.
Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com