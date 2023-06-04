Delicious sago pearl or ‘sabudana’ as it is known in India and elsewhere, is a healthy vegan and gluten-free breakfast recipe that can be prepared quickly, especially in the morning, when everyone is in a hurry to reach school or office in time.

However, it is not restricted to breakfast and can be enjoyed at any other time of the day. In India, it is a popular food usually eaten after a day of religious fasting or on other occasions. Apart from its satiety aspectsfactor, sago pilaf is also a easy snacking option at any time of the day.

Soaking time: 5-6 hours or overnight

Total cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Serving : 2

Ingredients:

• 1 cup sago pearl

• 1 boiled potato peeled and cubed

• ½ tsp ginger crushed

• 2 green chilies finely chopped

• 8-10 curry leaves

• 1 tbsp sugar

• 1 tsp. lime juice

• 2 tbsp roasted crushed peanuts

• 1 tsp sesame seeds

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1/4 tsp fennel seeds

• ¼ tsp black pepper powder

• Rock salt powder, as per taste

• 3 tbsp cooking oil

• Chopped coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

• Wash and soak sago pearl overnight or for six hours in 3/4 cup water

• Heat oil in a pan, add cumin, fennel seeds, curry leaves and stir till it crackles

• Add finely chopped green chilies, cubed potatoes and sesame seeds

• Stir and saute for 2-3 minutes

• Add soaked sago pearls, salt, sugar, black pepper powder and roasted crushed peanuts and give the mixture a quick stir to mix well

• Cover and cook for 5-7 minutes on low flame until the pearls become translucent

• Keep stirring occasionally

• Add lime juice and mix well

• Garnish with chopped coriander leaves

• Serve hot with yogurt on the side or squeeze lemon juice over it

• Sago pilaf can be stored in an airtight container for 2-3 days

• Reheat it until warm before serving.

Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com