By Chhaya Thakker

Sarson ka saag (Mustard Greens Curry) is a traditional Indian dish prepared during the cold winter months in North India. This one-pot saag recipe combines superbly with cornmeal bread, but it also goes well with other Indian breads such as chapati, naan, or paratha.

Total time: 45 minutes
Serving: 4 people

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 kg mustard leaves
  • 250g bathua (pigweed greens)
  • 250g spinach
  • 4 green chili
  • 1 large onion
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 50g cornmeal (maize flour)
  • 10 cloves garlic
  • 5cm piece ginger
  • 2 tbsp mustard oil
  • 2 tbsp clarified butter (ghee)
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 1/4 tsp asafoetida
  • 1 cup water

Instructions:

  • Rince all the leafy vegetables in running water
  • Finely chop all the leaves.
  • Pressure cook the leafy greens with garlic, ginger,and green chilies
  • Add some water. Close the lid and put on medium flame to cook for half an hour
  • Allow the cooker to cool down
  • Remove the pressure cooked items and place in a blender with 50 grams of cornmeal and churn for 30 seconds
  • Mixture should remain a little lumpy.

For preparing the tempering (tadka):

  • Heat ghee and mustard oil in a deep-frying pan.
  • Once the ghee melts, add the cumin seeds, asafoetida, finely chopped garlic, onions
  • Saute till brown and add the red chili powder and turmeric
  • Add the tempering to the saag blend, add salt to taste and blend well
  • Cook the mixture for 5 minutes, switch off heat, cover and set aside for the flavors to infuse the dish thoroughly
  • Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and add a dollop of butter on top
  • Serve hot with cornmeal bread.

