By Chhaya Thakker

Sarson ka saag (Mustard Greens Curry) is a traditional Indian dish prepared during the cold winter months in North India. This one-pot saag recipe combines superbly with cornmeal bread, but it also goes well with other Indian breads such as chapati, naan, or paratha.

Total time: 45 minutes

Serving: 4 people

Ingredients:

1/2 kg mustard leaves

250g bathua (pigweed greens)

250g spinach

4 green chili

1 large onion

1 tsp turmeric

50g cornmeal (maize flour)

10 cloves garlic

5cm piece ginger

2 tbsp mustard oil

2 tbsp clarified butter (ghee)

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/4 tsp asafoetida

1 cup water

Instructions:

Rince all the leafy vegetables in running water

Finely chop all the leaves.

Pressure cook the leafy greens with garlic, ginger,and green chilies

Add some water. Close the lid and put on medium flame to cook for half an hour

Allow the cooker to cool down

Remove the pressure cooked items and place in a blender with 50 grams of cornmeal and churn for 30 seconds

Mixture should remain a little lumpy.

For preparing the tempering (tadka):

Heat ghee and mustard oil in a deep-frying pan.

Once the ghee melts, add the cumin seeds, asafoetida, finely chopped garlic, onions

Saute till brown and add the red chili powder and turmeric

Add the tempering to the saag blend, add salt to taste and blend well

Cook the mixture for 5 minutes, switch off heat, cover and set aside for the flavors to infuse the dish thoroughly

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and add a dollop of butter on top

Serve hot with cornmeal bread.

Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com