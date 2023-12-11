By Chhaya Thakker
Sarson ka saag (Mustard Greens Curry) is a traditional Indian dish prepared during the cold winter months in North India. This one-pot saag recipe combines superbly with cornmeal bread, but it also goes well with other Indian breads such as chapati, naan, or paratha.
Total time: 45 minutes
Serving: 4 people
Ingredients:
- 1/2 kg mustard leaves
- 250g bathua (pigweed greens)
- 250g spinach
- 4 green chili
- 1 large onion
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 50g cornmeal (maize flour)
- 10 cloves garlic
- 5cm piece ginger
- 2 tbsp mustard oil
- 2 tbsp clarified butter (ghee)
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1/4 tsp asafoetida
- 1 cup water
Instructions:
- Rince all the leafy vegetables in running water
- Finely chop all the leaves.
- Pressure cook the leafy greens with garlic, ginger,and green chilies
- Add some water. Close the lid and put on medium flame to cook for half an hour
- Allow the cooker to cool down
- Remove the pressure cooked items and place in a blender with 50 grams of cornmeal and churn for 30 seconds
- Mixture should remain a little lumpy.
For preparing the tempering (tadka):
- Heat ghee and mustard oil in a deep-frying pan.
- Once the ghee melts, add the cumin seeds, asafoetida, finely chopped garlic, onions
- Saute till brown and add the red chili powder and turmeric
- Add the tempering to the saag blend, add salt to taste and blend well
- Cook the mixture for 5 minutes, switch off heat, cover and set aside for the flavors to infuse the dish thoroughly
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and add a dollop of butter on top
- Serve hot with cornmeal bread.
Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com