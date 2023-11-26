By Chhaya Thakker

Colocasia rolls are a delicious vegan, gluten free and savory snack that can be munched anytime of the day. The rolls can be deep-fried till crisp and served with sweet and sour chutney as a snack for tea.

Colocasia, a herbaceous plant with broad leaves and a large underground tuber, goes by various names in India and across South Asia, including ‘arbi’, kachu, and chembu. It is also known as kolokasi in some parts of the Middle East, or as ‘taro’ in some places. The plant is a source of carbohydrates, protein, and dietary minerals, as well as micronutrients, including iron, copper, magnesium, potassium, and zinc.

Both the leaves and the starchy tuber are edible and used in various dishes in many parts of the world. Colocasia leaves, if you can get hold of them, are very nutritious and tasty, forming an excellent side dish for any meal.

Total time: 40 – 45 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8-10 Colocasia leaves

For batter:

1,1/2 cup gram flour

2 tbsp rice flour

1 tbsp ginger/chili paste

2 tbsp jaggery powder

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin-coriander powder

1 tbsp garam masala

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp Eno (fruit salt)

Salt to taste

Water as needed



For tempering:

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp sesame seeds

2 green chilies slit

6-7 curry leaves

Pinch of asafoetida



For garnishing:

Chopped coriander leaves

Freshly grated coconut



Instructions:

In a bowl add all the batter ingredients along with salt to taste and sufficient water to make a medium-thick batter. Set aside

Add eno and lemon juice to the batter, just before use later

Meanwhile, add water and preheat a steamer

Soak leaves in water for 2-3 minutes then dry them in kitchen towel

Cut and discard the thick stock from the leaves

Spread batter evenly on each leaf and place them in a layer of four or five leaves

Roll the layer of leaves from the broader towards the narrow side tightly, applying batter to the leaf surface as you roll them. Fold from the sides and roll it tightly

Arrange the rolls on a greased steamer plate and steam for 20 to 25 minutes

Remove rolls from steamer and set aside to cool

Once cooled, cut into medium thick slices





Tempering:

Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, and when the seeds begin to crackle, add the rest of tempering ingredients.

Add the cut roll slices to the pan so that the tempering coats the rolls

Garnish with sesame seeds and finely chopped coriander leaves

Serve the rolls with turmeric yogurt or sweet-and-sour chutney.



Indian Chef Chhaya Thakker, who has a huge following online on WhatsApp and YouTube will be sharing her favorite recipes and cooking tips with readers of The Times Kuwait. For feedback, you can write to editortimeskuwait@gmail.com