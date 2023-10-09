Almonds are a food choice for their health benefits, but eating them in excess leads to adverse results, including digestive system problems and weight gain and according to a report published by Zeebiz, the harmful effects of excessive consumption of almonds include constipation, bloating, and stomach upset, due to the fiber they contain, which the body is not accustomed to consuming much of.

Almonds are famous for their high fat and calorie content, and about 100 grams of them provide about 50 grams of fat, but a large portion of them is monosaturated fat, which is healthy for the heart. But if a person’s lifestyle is sedentary and he does not move much to burn the calories he gains through almonds, this may lead to fat deposition in his body, reports Al-Rai daily.

One of the harms caused by excessive consumption of it is the occurrence of kidney stones, which are formed when a high level of calcium oxalate remains in the body and is not excreted. Moderation should be practiced, especially for those who have a history of kidney stones or urinary problems.

Excessive consumption of almonds can lead to allergies accompanied by inflammation and rashes. Symptoms of almond allergy include shortness of breath, high blood sugar levels, nausea, and in some cases even shock.

Every 100 grams of almonds contains 2.3 mg of manganese, which is the upper limit of the body’s daily needs (an adult needs 1.3 to 2.3 mg of manganese every day). It is very likely that, besides almonds, a person also consumes other sources of manganese such as whole grains, leafy vegetables and tea. Experts warn that a diet rich in manganese can interfere with taking medications to treat constipation, blood pressure, and antibiotics.

According to Al Arabiya.net, the problem of toxicity as a side effect is limited to eating bitter or deadly almonds. Although eating these types has proven effective in treating cramps and pain, eating them in excessive quantities may lead to poisoning of the body. This is because it contains hydrocyanic acid, the excessive consumption of which can lead to breathing problems, nervous breakdown, suffocation, and even death. Experts warn pregnant women against eating these types.

According to the recommendations of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), daily consumption of almonds should be limited to no more than a third of a cup, or approximately 40 grams.