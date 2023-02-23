On behalf of the World Health Organization, I would like to convey to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Excellency the Prime Minister, the government of Kuwait and the Kuwaiti people my warmest congratulations on the occasions of National and Liberation Days.

WHO and Kuwait have a strong standing relationship and our country office has made this relationship even stronger. WHO has been actively working with all stakeholders in Kuwait to further enhance its SDG target achievements.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Kuwait for its leading role in supporting the vision of WHO that is ‘Health for All By All’ and contributing to Universal Health Coverage for vulnerable populations in the country and in the region.

I would also like to recognize the strides Kuwait has made in healthcare. The country’s investment in health care has been remarkable, and this is reflected in the country’s ability to provide healthcare services for all in Kuwait. We commend the government and people of Kuwait for their commitment to health, and we look forward to continuing our partnership towards a healthier future for all.

H.E. Dr. Assad Hafeez

WHO Representative to the State of Kuwait