It is my great pleasure to extend on behalf of the Government, the Embassy and the people of Austria and on my own behalf to His Highness, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness, Sheikh Mishaal Al- Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince and the people of the friendly country of Kuwait the most sincere and heartiest congratulations on the occasion of Kuwait’s anniversary of National Day and the anniversary of Kuwait’s liberation.

Austria and Kuwait have strong diplomatic relations in all fields based on common principles, international norms, and mutual understanding. And our two countries will continue and expand the excellent cooperation that has guided their relations in the past 60 years.

In the last twelve months we have witnessed that our working together has been able to master and overcome the global consequences of the Covid19 pandemic and many activities that bring people together have been successfully resumed. Economic relations, trade and investment between the two countries have returned to the level they were before the Covid pandemic and they are well on the best way to developing further.

Mutual tourism, which brings people together, is also experiencing a new boom. We will be happy to again welcome many guests from Kuwait to Austria this year, who enjoy Austrian hospitality and the Austrian landscape. My country and Kuwait partner in projects that preserve our environment and contribute to our joint efforts to combat climate change and make our planet fit for future generations. I am proud that Austria is taking part in the great project of the Kuwaiti government to make large areas in Kuwait green and fruit-bearing with valuable purified water that will come from the large-scale sewage treatment plant in Umm Al-Hayman, one of the world’s most modern installations of this kind.

During the last twelve months, the international community has been put to many tests. Both our countries have clearly shown that they are committed to the same values, they coordinated in the international fora and they both clearly state their common position with regard to international law.

In May 2022 the European Union committed herself to a strategic partnership between the EU and the Gulf countries. This will increase the prosperity and security of all partners and make a real difference in meeting global challenges. Austria will be a most active partner. I wish the people and the State of Kuwait a bright future, prosperity, lasting peace, and stability.

H.E. Marian Wrba

Ambassador of Austria