Mogaveers Association Kuwait registered with the Indian embassy is the community welfare association of non-resident Mogaveeras, based in Kuwait. For the 6th time MAK organised, National level Volley ball & Throw Ball Tournament under the title of “MAK Champion Trophy 2023 “on 25th February 2023. The tournament was held at American International School Maidan Hawally, Kuwait.

The tournament coincided with the National day of Kuwait celebration. The weather was pleasant, the participants & the MAK members were all geared up for the tournament.

The day long tournament commenced at 7.30 am with a grand opening ceremony headed by Mr. Suresh Salian. On behalf of MAK Management Committee Mrs. Pooja Amrith Kanchan, the host for the day welcomed gathering, which was followed by Kuwait & Indian National Anthem.On the occasion of National Day a tribute to Kuwait Tradition was showcased which was conceptualised by Mr.Suresh Salian.

The chief Guest of the day was Mr.Sunoj Nambiar the Founder and Director of IndiansinKuwait.com. Guest of honour Mr. Vibheesh Tikkodi Mannath -Director of” Writers capital international foundation”was present. To Grace the occasion & bless the players Father Noel D Almeida preist of Abbasiya Church was present.

The other guests for the day were Mr.Raghu Poojary Advisor Billava Sangha , Mr Sandesh Amin-Sports Secretary Billava Sangha ,Mr.Shankar Shetty General Secretary of Tulukoota,Mr.Harish Bhandary General Secretary of Tulukoota ,Mr.Chandrahas Shetty Ex President of Tulukoota,Mr.Tharendra Shettigar Ex President of Tulukoota,Mr.Wilson D souza Ex President of Tulukoota, ,Mr.Ramachandran President of Kannada Koota with his wife, Mr. Yadunath Alva Former President of Buntara Sangha along with his wife Mrs. Shalini Yadunath Alva.Mr.Rajesh Shetty Owner of Al Beit Al Khaleej & Mr.Sathish Chandra Shetty owner Oriental Restaurant.

The guests conveyed their best wishes and good luck to the participating teams and organizers.

Mr. Kishore Kotian, President of MAK in his speech welcomed the gathering and stressed the importance of playing with true sportsman spirit and thanked all the teams for their support as this event is done for MAK welfare projects.

Mrs Kavitha Kidiyoor Sports secretary of MAK headed the oath taking ceremony with all the participants.

Convenor Mr.Ramesh Kidiyoor wished all teams and announced the Opening of the Tournament.

The president of MAK Mr.Kishore Kotian,MAK Management Committee along with the chief guest inaugurated the Volley Ball & Throw Ball court by serving the ball .The Medals & trophies of the tournament were unveiled by guests.

The participating Volley Ball Teams were as below:

Boubyan Strikers ,KSAC ,Volley Lovers,MKV Strikers,Tamil Tigers,Bayan Salmiya,Saja Group Volley,Riggae Volley & Buntara Sangha Kuwait

The participating Throw Ball Teams were as below:

Team Alfa, Dragon Queens, Pro Sports United,Velocity,Royal Stars,Power Squads,Sharp Shooters & Dragon Scorpions

The volleyball inaugural first round match started between MKV stikers & Bayan Salmiya the first round of throw ball inaugural match was between Dragon Scorpion & Dragon Queens .The teams played with full enthusiasm , viewers enjoyed and experienced the spectacular show. As the day progressed matches kept rolling one after another.

The main Sponsors of the event was Bajaj Alliance.

Other Sponsors were Vision Direct Logistics Services Company, Boubyan Gas Company & Al Beit al Khaleeji restaurant

The referees for Volley Ball were Mr. Alexander Mathew & Mr.Abhilash Mathew

The referees for ThrowBall were Mr. Ivan Dsouza & Mrs .Seema Miranda

The scorers for ThrowBall Team were Mrs.Kavitha Kidiyoor & Mrs Smitha Laksmish

The scorers for Volleyball team were Mr. Nithesh Karkera & Mr Jaya Kotian

The announcements was done by Mr.Girish Mehta & Mr. Siraj.

Sumptuous Breakfast, Lunch & snacks was provided by China Metro

Beautiful moments of the day were captured by the MAK photographers Mr. Mr.Amrith Kanchan, Mr.Kiran Kumar, Mr.Prashanth Kunder, Mr.Nishanth Salian & Mr.Lohith Karkera

Wonderful back ground Music by DJ Purander Manchi.

Sound System was provided by Anand Sounds.

Winners

The VolleyBall ended with a finale of Final matches between KSCAC & Boubyan Strikers. After a tough Battle between the two strong teams, Team Boubyan Stikers Strikers bagged the Winners Trophy & KSAC were declared the First Runner up. The second runners up trophy was won by Buntara Sangha. MAK Player of the tournament for Volley Ball was secured by Mr. Madhuvanth Kulal of Boubyan Stikers.

On the other hand, throw ball tournament ended with League matches. Team Alfa defeated the opponents and became winners .1st Runners up was won by Dragon Queens and Power Squads stood up as the 2nd Runners. MAK Player of the tournament for throw ball was secured by Mrs.Anusha B Prabhakar of Team Alfa.

Prize distribution ceremony:

Mr.Raj Bhandhary President of Bharathiya Pravasi Parishad, Karnataka Wing & Dr.Divakar president of Indian Doctors Forum Kuwait Graced the prize distribution ceremony as a token of respect they were presented with a floral Bouquet.

President Mr.Kishore Kotian, along with MAK management & guest awarded the trophies and medals to winners, whereas the MAK members gave away the trophies & medals to runners up team & the individual achievers.

A Raffle Draw was conducted by MAK & the winners are as below

1st Prize: Mr. Santhosh

2nd Prize: Mr.Sanu Kunder

3rd Prize: Mr.Waheed

The 10 consolation prize winners were Prashanth K Nair,Lohith G. Karkera,Mushir,Varghese,Kishore,Santhosh,Rohan Raj,ShivamSanthosh,Mathi Ramaya & Sudesh Puthran.

In her vote of Thanks Mrs. Poonam Mendon thanked each and everyone who were responsible for the success of the tournament, Participants, sponsor’s, organisers, MAK Vounteers, MAK management Committee & Executive Committee. Finally a special thanks was given to the Management & Staff of American International School, Maidan Hawally for the awesome venue.