Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 49 ODI hundreds, getting to the landmark on his 35th birthday in India’s World Cup match against South Africa in Kolkata.

“Every opportunity to play for India is big one for me. To be able to do that on my birthday, in front of the whole crowd, it’s stuff of dreams, something that as a child you wish had happened,” Kohli said after his record-equalling innings. “I am very grateful to God that I have been blessed with these kinds of moments, so much love from the fans as well and just continue to help the team in any way possible.”

Kohli reached the record-equalling hundred off 119 balls, getting to the milestone in the 49th over of India’s innings by punching Kagiso Rabada to cover for a single in front of a near-capacity crowd at Eden Gardens. While Tendulkar scored his 49th century in his 451st ODI innings, Kohli got there in just his 277th innings in his 289th match. He finished unbeaten on 101 off 121 balls, having steered India to a total of 326.

Source: ESPN