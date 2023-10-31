Lionel Messi won the eighth Ballon d’Or of his remarkable career, while Spain’s World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati took the women’s prize at a glittering ceremony in Paris.

For Messi, the trophy awarded to him on Monday rewards, above all else, his inspirational performances at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, when he dragged Argentina to victory, scoring seven goals and being named the tournament’s best player.

The women’s prize seemed even more clear cut, as Bonmati was rewarded for starring as Spain won the Women’s World Cup in Australia in August.

The 25-year-old midfielder was named the best player at the Women’s World Cup as the Spanish team overcame off-field turbulence, including protests against their national federation and coach Jorge Vilda, to lift the trophy.

