Rahul Dravid will stay on as India’s head coach following an extension of his contract, which had expired with the ICC Cricket World Cup at home earlier this month, the country’s cricket board has said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not reveal the duration of the extension but it is likely to cover the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States in June.

“The BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid after the term of his contract ended … and unanimously agreed to further the tenure,” the board said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dravid was appointed in November 2021 for two years.

India’s World Cup campaign ended with a loss against Australia in the final on November 19.

The BCCI acknowledged Dravid’s “exceptional professionalism” as coach of the side which reached the finals of the World Test Championship, which they also lost to Australia.

His team of support staff, including batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, have also been retained.

