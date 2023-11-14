The Indian National Football Team is all set to take on Kuwait in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers AFC Confederations, kicking off on November 16 in Kuwait at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City, Sunil Chhetri will be leading the charge of the Blue Tigers against Kuwait. The top two positions in their group not only guarantee advancement to the Third Round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers but also secure a spot in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

3 things you need to know

India vs Kuwait will take place on November 16, 2023

The match will he held in Kuwait

Sunil Chhetri will captain the Blue Tigers

India vs Kuwait head-to-head

India and Kuwait have squared off 5 times in history. India have won the contest once, whereas Kuwait have come out on top on two occasions, the remaining two encounters ended in a draw.

When will Kuwait vs India FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Match be played?

Kuwait and India FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Second Round match will be played on 16 November 2023, 10:00 pm (IST) at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

