ICC Certified Tutors Mr. Tariq Rasool Shah & Mr. Tahir Khan conducted the ICC Level 1 Coaching Course earlier this year in Kuwait with as many as 23 participants consisting of former & current national players of Kuwait (men’s & women’s), private academy coaches as well as senior members of KCC with all the professional guidance and support from the ICC Asia Team led by Mr. Aminul Islam & Mr. Iqbal Sikander.

KCC Coaches Jude Dyslva, Nikhil Kulkarni, Meezan Ali & Shehan Shashika played a vital role as instructors of the courses and supported the tutors with utmost professionalism who were mentored during the course by the former national head coach of Kuwait, Muthumudalige Pushpakumara.

After the successful completion of the theoretical course, a practical assignment of 30-40 hours spread over 3-6 months was given to all the participants where they were all given an opportunity to work with the Kuwait National Teams of Juniors, Men’s & Women’s in order to be eligible for the certification.

As a result, the following participants successfully completed the ICC Level 1 Coaching course:

1 ALI TALIB

2 AMNA SHARIF TARIQ

3 DANISH JAVED KALOO

4 DHANAJAYAN NAVEEN

5 ILYAS AHMED SABER AHMED

6 ISMAIL VADAKKE KOLAYATH

7 KRISHNA PRAKASH

8 MARIAMMA HYDER

9 MARYYAM ASHRAF

10 MOFIDA BANU

11 MOHAMMED BULBUL AHMED

12 MOLADAD SAFI

13 MUHAMMAD KASHIF

14 NISHAD K. ABDULLAH

15 PRIYADA MURALI

16 ROBERT DSOUZA

17 SIOBHAN LEE GOME

Congratulations to all the participants who successfully completed their assignments and are now officially recognized as ICC Certified Level 1 coaches 💐👏🇰🇼

Kuwait Cricket Club’s Director General Mr. Sajid Ashraf graced the certification ceremony and congratulated all the participants and appreciated the hard work and efforts put in by the entire coaching staff & management team, in particular the ICC certified tutors; Mr. Tariq Rasool Shah & Mr. Tahir Khan.

Mr. Ashraf also shared the vision of the KCC Board for all the local coaches focusing on cricket development programs with plenty of domestic and international opportunities that are lined up in the next cycle of the ACC, ICC & KCC respectively.

