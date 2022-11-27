Alphonso Davies gave Canada a second-minute lead but Croatia fought back to win 4-1 and move top of World Cup Group F.

Croatia overcame a spirited Canada on Sunday evening to register an impressive 4-1 victory, sending themselves top of Group F and eliminating the North American underdogs from the World Cup.

The 2018 runners-up had fallen behind after 68 seconds at the Khalifa International Stadium when the scintillating Alphonso Davies thumped a header into the net. It was the earliest goal of the tournament so far and a historic moment for Canada – their first ever goal at a World Cup.

Despite the early setback, Croatia soon asserted themselves on the match, with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic pulling the strings in midfield. In the 36th minute they drew level when Ivan Perisic, a growing influence on the left wing, slid the ball through to Andrej Kramaric who shot first time into the far corner of the goal.

Croatia were buoyant and took the lead eight minutes later when a lovely build-up from the back ended with Marko Livaja firing right-footed low into the net from the edge of the area after being fed by Kovacic.

Canada’s coach John Herdman rang the changes at halftime in an effort to claw back the initiative and substitute Jonathan Osorio curled an effort just wide shortly after the restart.

Canada went close again when Jonathan David’s shot was superbly tipped over by Dominik Livakovic.

Yet their hopes of getting back into the contest were dashed when a curling cross from Ivan Perisic on the left was controlled by Kramaric, who shifted the ball onto his left foot and dispatched it low into the bottom corner in the 70th minute to double his tally.

Lovro Majer netted in stoppage time via a breakaway counter-attack as Canada continued to press for a consolation goal, wrapping up a victory that moved Croatia to the top of Group F on four points.