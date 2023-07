India beat Kuwait 5-4 in penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time to clinch their ninth SAFF Championship title. Alkhaldi opened the scoring for Kuwait but Lallianzuala Chhangte found the all-important equaliser. In the penalty shootout, Udanta Singh missed one penalty for India while Abdullah hit the post for Kuwait. The match went into sudden death and it was Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who saved the penalty from Hajiah to clinch the win.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait