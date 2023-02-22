On the auspicious occasion of the 62nd Anniversary of the National Day and the 32nd Anniversary of the Liberation Day of the State of Kuwait, I wish to extend to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Government and the friendly people of Kuwait my warmest congratulations and best wishes for continued peace and constant progress and prosperity in Kuwait and across the region.

I wish to praise Kuwait’s balanced foreign policy, its pioneering role in the global humanitarian domain and its continuing efforts to boost stability and security at the regional and international level by promoting the track of diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. Cyprus and Kuwait are both moderate and like-minded countries that strongly support the primacy of international law in our global system, having both suffered from the painful and traumatic experience of invasion and occupation. Our longstanding ties of friendship are stronger than ever, as exemplified by significant high-level visits during 2022. I would also like to assure you of our willingness and determination to further enhance our bilateral relations for the benefit of our two peoples under the leadership of the newly elected President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nicos Christodoulides.

I have lived in this unique country for nearly two years and have experienced the generosity, kindness and friendship of its people. I feel grateful and fortunate to be here and to join you in this important celebration. I wish you all a happy National Day and a happy Liberation day.

H.E. Michael Mavros

Ambassador of Cyprus